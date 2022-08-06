OriginTrail 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $490,950.00 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $87.91 million and $490,950.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00068436 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,332,051 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

