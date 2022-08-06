Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ODV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered Osisko Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Osisko Development Stock Up 9.6 %
ODV stock opened at C$6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$429.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$18.81.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
