Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.