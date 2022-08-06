Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

