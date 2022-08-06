Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLC stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

