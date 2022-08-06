Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $241,966.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,766 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

