Oxygen Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $238,183.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,706,361 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.