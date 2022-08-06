Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Trading 7% Higher

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.33. 1,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Trading Up 9.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (PBUG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.