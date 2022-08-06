Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Trading 7% Higher

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.33. 1,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Trading Up 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.