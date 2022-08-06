Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,451 shares in the last quarter.

