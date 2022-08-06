Pacoca (PACOCA) Price Tops $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $14,904.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pacoca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pacoca Coin Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.