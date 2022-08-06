Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 251,756 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.52% of Vertex worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $4,311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

