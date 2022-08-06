Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.1 %

PZZA opened at $91.95 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 68.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.