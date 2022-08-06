Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 14,571,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,557. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Paramount Global

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

