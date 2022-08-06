Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Issues Earnings Results

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10), reports. The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.41. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

PXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

