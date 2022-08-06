Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.10-$18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.82. 618,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,742. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.23.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

