PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $735,218.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $26.31 million and $735,218.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00526739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.93 or 0.01958469 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00284636 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

