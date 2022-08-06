PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $600.57 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,768.02 or 0.07698494 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $600.57 million and $7.81 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00132323 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033953 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067583 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
