Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $28.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.26. The company had a trading volume of 813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,818. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

