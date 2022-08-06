Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Paylocity Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Paylocity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

