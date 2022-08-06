Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 840

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $832.50.

Pearson Price Performance

PSO opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

