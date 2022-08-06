Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on September 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,900. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.53.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,292.10. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

