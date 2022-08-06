Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $34.15 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.