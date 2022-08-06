Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $244.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

