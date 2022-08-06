Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. CWM LLC raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

