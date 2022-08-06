Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 338 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

