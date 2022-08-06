Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $319.15 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.