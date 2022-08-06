Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08.

