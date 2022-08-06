Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

