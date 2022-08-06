Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.