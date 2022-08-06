Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

