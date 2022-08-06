Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,980 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Immersion worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Immersion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Immersion Stock Down 6.2 %

IMMR opened at $5.78 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,181.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

