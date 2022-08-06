Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.80 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Perficient Price Performance

Perficient stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 302,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,504. Perficient has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

