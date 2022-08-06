Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) PT Lowered to $8.50

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 223.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $74,140 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,957,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 910,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 555,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.