Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.00

Phore (PHR) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Phore has a market cap of $171,396.21 and approximately $152.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,517,030 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

