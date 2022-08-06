Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PING. KeyCorp reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

