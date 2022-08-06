Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PHD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,089. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

