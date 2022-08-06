Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Walmart by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

