Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %
Walmart stock opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Walmart by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
