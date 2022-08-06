Piper Sandler Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $54.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,170 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after buying an additional 819,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.