Plasma Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $743.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $791,988.43 and approximately $743.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.