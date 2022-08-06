Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

PLTK opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Playtika has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

