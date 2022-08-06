PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.79 and traded as low as C$3.42. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 3,483 shares.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.