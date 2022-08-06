Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $440.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pool Price Performance
Shares of POOL stock opened at $373.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.27. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
