PornRocket Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One PornRocket coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PornRocket has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $3,527.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PornRocket has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 254.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00624366 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015294 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PornRocket
PornRocket’s total supply is 390,308,867,259,750 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.