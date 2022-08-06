PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PornRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PornRocket has a market cap of $3.32 million and $3,184.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PornRocket has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00658391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PornRocket Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 390,241,472,871,087 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
