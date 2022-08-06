Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.95. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

