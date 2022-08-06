Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

PTLO stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $952.89 million and a P/E ratio of -69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

