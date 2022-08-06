Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $520.81

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.81 ($6.38) and traded as low as GBX 392.40 ($4.81). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 19,990 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,750.00.

In other Portmeirion Group news, insider David Sproston purchased 2,500 shares of Portmeirion Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,222.77).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

