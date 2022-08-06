PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,602.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $633,094.95 and $1,602.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.11 or 0.07405806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00164728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00703981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00606172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005789 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,383 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.