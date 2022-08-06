Power Integrations, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $82.35. 601,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

