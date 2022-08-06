PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

